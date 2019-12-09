BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County’s Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary is set to host Toys from Cops this weekend.

The two-day event offers toys during the holidays to Sullivan County children in need. It will take place at the old Food Country building at 3122 Highway 126 in Blountville on Saturday and Sunday, according to a news release.

Saturday’s event is by invitation only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday’s event will be open to the community from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last. Proof of Sullivan County residency is required, and children must be present to receive gifts.

For more information, call 423-279-7500, extension 380.

