JONESVILLE, Va. — Two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Lee County, according to the Virginia Department of Health's LENOWISCO Health District.
These are the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents of the district, as well as in far Southwest Virginia. The individuals are a male and female in their 50s; the second case is a household contact of the first. They have had no contacts with community since prior to the onset of symptoms in the first case, and have maintained strict isolation, following public health guidance, since symptom onset, the health department said Saturday.
No at-risk community contacts have occurred.
“As we see new cases of COVID-19 throughout the Commonwealth and going forward in our communities, it is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Sue Cantrell, M.D., director, LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in lessening the impact of this pandemic.”
