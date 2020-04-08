Two area clinics have been awarded funds from the federal government to assist in fighting the coronavirus.
Bland County Medical Clinic in Bastian and Southwest Community Health in Saltville each received grants from the Department of Health and Human Services. The money is part of $21,295,240 awarded to 26 health centers in Virginia as part of a historic U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Health center awardees in Virginia may use these funds to help their communities detect coronavirus; prevent, diagnose, and treat COVID-19; and maintain or increase health capacity and staffing levels to address this public health emergency.
Bland County Medical Clinic was awarded $654,440 and Southwest Community Health received $821,510. On March 27, the President signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, into law.
The legislation helped to secure the resources needed to keep Americans safe from the coronavirus. HRSA is making these vital health center investments available immediately, as they are a key element of the nation’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release from Health and Human Services said.
Southwest Community Health operates clinics in Saltville, Tazewell and Bristol. Bland County Medical Clinic is on the Bland/Tazewell County border and sees several patients from the county.
The two grants were part of $4,848,350 awarded to clinics in the Ninth District.
“Many Ninth District residents rely on community health centers, and the coronavirus outbreak makes continued support for them more important than ever. The $4,848,350 awarded by HHS to our community health centers will be money well spent. These funds will support coronavirus testing and treatment as well as maintaining capacity and staffing,” Congressman Morgan Griffith said in a press release.
In addition to Bland and Saltville, clinics in Dungannon, Christiansburg, Laurel Fork, Jonesville and Martinsville were awarded funds from the program.
