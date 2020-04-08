Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 94 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT /5 AM CDT/ THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE CLAY IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 33 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE ANDERSON BLEDSOE BLOUNT BRADLEY CAMPBELL CARTER CLAIBORNE COCKE GRAINGER GREENE HAMBLEN HAMILTON HANCOCK HAWKINS JEFFERSON JOHNSON KNOX LOUDON MARION MCMINN MEIGS MONROE MORGAN POLK RHEA ROANE SCOTT SEQUATCHIE SEVIER SULLIVAN UNICOI UNION WASHINGTON IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA CITY OF BRISTOL CITY OF NORTON LEE RUSSELL SCOTT WASHINGTON WISE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABINGDON, ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, APPALACHIA, ARCHVILLE, ARTHUR, ATHENS, BEAN STATION, BEARDEN, BENHAMS, BENTON, BIG SOUTH FORK NATIONAL, BIG SPRING, BIG STONE GAP, BRADBURY, BRASSTOWN, BRAYTON, BRISTOL TN, BRISTOL VA, BULLET CREEK, BYBEE, CAGLE, CARTWRIGHT, CARYVILLE, CASTLEWOOD, CHATTANOOGA, CHESTNUT HILL, CLAIRFIELD, CLEAR WATER, CLEVELAND, CLINTON, COEBURN, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, DAYTON, DENTVILLE, DOEVILLE, DUNLAP, DYE, EAGLE FURNACE, ELGIN, ELIZABETHTON, ELK VALLEY, ELKMONT, ERWIN, ETOWAH, EVANSTON, EVENSVILLE, FAIRVIEW, FINCASTLE, GRANDVIEW, GREENEVILLE, HALETOWN (GUILD), HAMPTON, HANSONVILLE, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRIMAN, HARRISBURG, HARROGATE-SHAWANEE, HARTFORD, HAYESVILLE, HIAWASSE DAM, HIGH POINT, HILTONS, HONAKER, HOWARD QUARTER, HUNTSVILLE, JASPER, JEFFERSON CITY, JELLICO, JOHNSON CITY, KINGSPORT, KINGSTON, KNOXVILLE, KODAK, KYLES FORD, LA FOLLETTE, LAKE FOREST, LAUREL BLOOMERY, LEBANON, LENOIR CITY, LIMESTONE COVE, LONE MOUNTAIN, LONE OAK, LOUDON, LUTTRELL, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARTIN SPRINGS, MARYVILLE, MAYNARDVILLE, MCMAHAN, MELVINE, MONTEAGLE, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MOUNT CREST, MOUNTAIN CITY, MURPHY, NEVA, NEWPORT, NORMA, NORRIS LAKE, NORTON, OAK RIDGE, OLD CUMBERLAND, OLD WASHINGTON, OLIVER SPRINGS, ONEIDA, PALIO, PARDEE, PARKSVILLE, PAULETTE, PETROS, PIGEON FORGE, PIKEVILLE, PINE ORCHARD, POWELLS CROSSROADS, RELIANCE, ROCKWOOD, ROSE HILL, ROSE HILL, ROSEDALE, ROYAL BLUE, RUSSELLVILLE, SANDLICK, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHADY VALLEY, SHARPS CHAPEL, SHOOTING CREEK, SLICK ROCK, SMOKEY JUNCTION, SNEEDVILLE, SOUTH HOLSTON DAM, SOUTH PITTSBURG, SPRING CITY, SPRINGDALE, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TASSO, TOPTON, TRADE, TREADWAY, TUSQUITEE, UNAKA, UNICOI, VIOLET, WHITE OAK, WHITE PINE, WHITWELL, AND WISE.