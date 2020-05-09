An assault investigation in Tazewell County led authorities to a fatal attack Wednesday and the arrests of two Southwest Virginia men.
On Wednesday night, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call to the Thompson Valley area of the county involving a man who had been assaulted and needed rescue services, according to a news release from the TCSO. The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the man.
While investigating the assault, deputies received information about another possible assault in the Tannersville area, the release states. When deputies arrived, they found Douglas French, 63, dead outside his residence with evidence that an attack occurred.
Information from both crime scenes led Sheriff’s Office detectives to begin searching for Gabriel “Goob” Peery, 38, of Tannersville, and John Austin Fields, 21, of Chilhowie, who had been staying in Tannersville.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster said officers were told the suspects bragged at the scene in Tannersville about what happened in Thompson Valley.
Peery, who was arrested in the Saltville area, was charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding. Fields was charged with malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit murder.
The Sheriff’s Office said charges are also pending against a woman, whom they did not identify.
Maj. Harold Heatley said Peery was acquainted with both French and the unidentified man who said he was assaulted. Detectives are still putting together all of the information to determine what led to the attacks, he added.
Fields has pending cases in Smyth County, including driving on a suspended license and auto theft. He also has several pending charges in Tazewell County, according to court records.
The two men are scheduled to appear in Tazewell County General District Court on Monday. They are both being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Tazewell.
