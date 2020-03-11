ABINGDON, Va. — Two people face multiple charges following a standoff that took place late Tuesday and early Wednesday in Washington County.
On Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office set up surveillance on a residence on Porterfield Highway in reference to wanted fugitives from Tazewell County, according to a news release. The Special Response Team set up a perimeter and attempted to negotiate with the fugitives.
During a standoff, pepper gas was dispersed into the home. Officers then observed a fire in the rear of the house inside a bedroom, the release states.
Brumley Gap Fire Department was dispatched, and team members broke a bedroom window and extinguished the fire. While the officers were putting the fire out, a loaded shotgun was recovered, according to the WCSO.
Eventually, Amanda Marie Hagy, 38, and Brian Keith Johnson, 33, were taken into custody. Johnson had minor injuries from the fire, and a deputy’s ankle was injured, the release states.
Hagy was charged with two counts of abduction by force, malicious wounding by mob, conspiracy to commit malicious wounding by a mob, conspiracy to rob a residence, robbery of a residence, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of assault and battery.
Johnson was charged with malicious wounding by a mob, abduction by force, robbery of a residence, three counts of possession of firearm during the commission of felony, possession of firearm while being a convicted felon, conspiracy to commit malicious wounding by a mob, conspiracy to abduct by force and conspiracy to rob a residence.
No information about the charges in Tazewell County was available late Wednesday.
Both are being held without bail in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.