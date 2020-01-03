BURNSVILLE, N.C. — Two women from Bristol, Tennessee, have been arrested on meth trafficking charges in North Carolina, according to the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office.
Whitney Nicole Drake, 32, and Sara Marie Stephenson, 32, were arrested in December on two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine and 13 additional felonies, five misdemeanor charges and one traffic charge, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The arrests stem from a traffic stop when officers said they found 50 grams of methamphetamine and 28 grams of marijuana, as well as a stolen firearm from Bristol.
Drake is being held on $980,000 bail from North Carolina and no bond from Tennessee, and Stephenson is being held under $200,000 bail. A court date is scheduled for Jan. 23.
