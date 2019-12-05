BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two Bristol, Tennessee utility districts are under investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Office, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
He confirmed the investigations of the Weaver Pike and Holston Utility districts Wednesday but provided no details on the basis for the probes.
John Dunn, the comptroller’s spokesman, neither confirmed nor denied the investigations.
“The Comptroller’s Office has broad authority to review government entities, including utility districts,” he wrote in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier. “It is our policy to not comment further.”
