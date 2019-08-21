BRISTOL, Va. — Two people accused of stabbing a man in downtown Bristol have been arrested, police said Wednesday.
Tina Marie Kennedy, 46, of Kingsport, Tennessee, was arrested Aug. 16 at a home in Bristol, Tennessee. She faces a charge of assault and battery. Darrell McMurray, 50, of Bristol, Virginia, was located Tuesday afternoon underneath a bridge in Bristol, Tennessee. He’s been charged with aggravated malicious wounding.
Bristol Virginia Police Department Sgt. Steve Crawford said the stabbing occurred on Aug. 10 in the apartments at Blakely-Mitchell on State Street. Todd Gross told the Bristol Herald Courier that he was cut in the throat by two people, but he did not know why. Gross is being treated at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Kennedy and McMurray, who are homeless, are being held at the Sullivan County jail and are awaiting jurisdiction, Crawford said.