GRAY, Tenn. — Tennessee Valley Authority’s Boone Dam repair project team filled and delivered a busload of toys to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program at the U.S. Armed Forces Reserve Center in Gray on Friday, according to a news release.
Several bicycles and 38 boxes of toys filled the full-size bus. Bicycles and toys that wouldn’t fit on the bus were brought in pick-up trucks.
“It’s our biggest turnout so far in this year’s toy drive,” said Lance Cpl. Reece Horbury, in the release.
Toys will be distributed Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14. For more information, email toys.tots.325@gmail.com or call 423-302-0013.
