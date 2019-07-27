BRISTOL, Va. — For the first time in seven years, the Tennessee Valley Authority likely won’t charge more for its electricity, BVU Authority board members learned Friday.
While unofficial until the TVA board meets next month, recently named TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash won’t ask for any increase in electric rates it charges providers like BVU and, ultimately, its customers, BVU Customer Service and Contracts Manager Chris Hall told the board. TVA has raised base electric rates each of the past six years.
“We’ve been discussing TVA rate adjustments for quite some time. We’ve had several years in a row when TVA launched their now current financial plan that included a series of rate increases, which would have extended at least another two years, maybe three years,” Hall said. “However, TVA has a brand new CEO, and he has announced to the distributor customer base he plans to recommend to the TVA board in August there be no increase for TVA distributors.”
Some minor changes expected to wholesale rates likely won’t impact consumers, Hall said.
“I feel confident we won’t have one (increase), but that’s ultimately up to the TVA board of directors,” he added.
BVU’s fiscal 2019-20 operating budget that began July 1 was developed with an anticipated 2.3 percent TVA increase, which would have gone into effect Oct. 1, Hall said in response to a question.
“Fuel cost, we budgeted based on their long-term trends so that didn’t have any adjustment to it,” BVU President and CEO Don Bowman said. “We’ll wait and see and will talk to you about it once we know TVA’s action. We hope to talk to you about a rate cut, once our financials get done for the year.”
BVU implemented three electric rate reductions over the past three years. Since that time, despite annual TVA increases, the average monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of power has declined from an average of $115.38 in June 2016 to $109.21, including the varying fuel adjustment fee TVA charges to cover its costs of natural gas used to generate power.
“The $109 is actually expected to be about $1 to $1.20 lower for the entire 12 months, so basically you’re buying the same amount of energy from us in 2019 or 2020 and saving about $7 a month,” Bowman said.
Board member and Washington County Supervisor Saul Hernandez said BVU is “a bargain” compared to other providers in Virginia.
“You get that information to the economic development folks locally to arm them with because it’s a good story to tell,” Hernandez said.
Bowman said BVU’s rates and service were a deciding factor in landing the American Merchant factory in the city. The towel-producing firm is expected to begin operation later this year.
The board took no action on a request to revise utility bills by deleting some of the detailed electric charges, including the TVA fuel adjustment and consolidating taxes and fees on one line. However, board Chairman Danny Griffin said he likes having that information and believes others do, too.
In other action, the board voted 4-0 with one member absent to approve a 2.6 percent wage increase for BVU employees.