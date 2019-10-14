BRISTOL, Tenn. — Work has begun to build a new Bristol branch of the Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union on long-vacant Volunteer Parkway property.

The property at 1339 Volunteer Parkway is to be the site of a new one-story, 5,500-square-foot building, according to site plans and a construction permit obtained from the city of Bristol, Tennessee by the Bristol Herald Courier.

The site is next to Arby’s and across the street from Long John Silver’s. The only work underway as of Monday morning was clearing and leveling by excavators to prepare the site for construction.

Site plans also show that the property will have 38 parking spaces and a direct entry and exit way to the northbound side of Volunteer Parkway. Construction and other work is estimated to cost $2 million, the construction permit shows.

The credit union currently has a small building at 1200 Bluff City Highway, less than 1,000 feet away from where the new building would be, but officials from the credit union were not immediately available to confirm whether operations would be moved to the new location.

Developer Steve Johnson, who previously owned the property, sold it to the credit union on Sept. 4 for about $1.1 million, a property deed from the Sullivan County Register of Deeds shows.

