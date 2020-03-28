The Tennessee Valley Authority, which provides electricity to utility companies across the region, is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, closing various public recreation areas and continuing construction at the Boone Dam construction site.
The federally owned corporation is also making up to a total of $1 billion of credit support available as an option to local power companies through the deferral of wholesale power payments based on the needs of individual local power companies, according to a news release.
CEO and President Jeff Lyash said after responding to record-setting rain and flooding earlier this year, then devastating tornadoes in early March, the TVA is now focused on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That same team that has risen to flooding issues and tornadoes and keeps the flow of lifesaving electricity going to our communities and healthcare facilities, is focused on rising to the challenge of COVID-19, helping to slow the spread and provide reliable energy the public is counting on,” Lyash said during a telephone news conference Thursday.
Lyash said the TVA has implemented pandemic plans, which allows the organization to continue providing electricity and safely protect employees and the public.
The TVA has closed visitor centers and campgrounds near Cherokee, Douglas, Melton Hill and Watauga dams. Public access areas at South Holston Lake and Boone Lake remain open.
The TVA is also continuing to work on the construction site at Boone Dam, which has been ongoing since 2014 when a sinkhole was discovered.
“We are able to continue with our construction program,” Lyash said. “We’ve implemented travel restrictions. We have health screenings for the workforce. We’ve implemented provisions, even as we’re on the construction sites to try to maintain as much social distancing as we can, and maintain the work environment.”
Lyash said because the TVA has implemented its pandemic plans it is able to continue working at Boone Dam and elsewhere.
“And we intend to continue that unless the situation changes,” Lyash said.
At Boone Dam, all personnel that are not directly involved with construction are now working from home, which includes those involved with data, scheduling, purchasing, engineering and public relations, according to TVA spokeswoman Mary Ellen Miller.
The TVA crew at Boone Dam began teleworking March 18. Additionally, Miller said the crew is taking temperatures to determine whether individuals have fevers — a COVID-19 symptom — and they are strongly emphasizing and employing good hygiene habits.
Those on the site are also recommended to work at least six feet apart from each other while working.
During Thursday’s call, Lyash also spoke about the TVA offering credit support, as needed, for local power companies.
“The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the communities we serve is unprecedented and creates a degree of economic uncertainty in the weeks and months ahead,” Lyash said.
“We recognize that we have a responsibility to leverage TVA’s resources and expertise to provide local power companies the stability and flexibility to address the unique challenges faced by their customers.”
Detailed plans will be customized for each participating local power company based on individual needs and financial impacts, the TVA said. A portion of the local power company’s monthly TVA wholesale power payments would be deferred for a period during the ongoing COVID-19 response and an appropriate repayment plan will be put in place, the agency added.
