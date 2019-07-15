Trustpoint Insurance Agency Holdings and Nash & Powers Insurance Services announced Monday they have entered an agreement to merge operations effective July 1.
No terms of that agreement have been disclosed, according to a news release. Powers will continue to operate from its current location as Nash & Powers — a Trustpoint company using the newly rebranded Powers logo reflecting the combined values of both firms, the release states.
“This combination of talent and services positions both companies to take our already outstanding service and value-added business model to new heights. It will create long term stability for our employees and clients in a rapidly changing insurance agency and brokerage marketplace,” Robert F. Iocco, president of Trustpoint, said in a news release.
Jud Powers, president of Nash & Powers, said, “Combining operations provides a terrific opportunity for Powers. Our team has done a great job in getting us to this exciting milestone, and we look forward to continued success as part of Trustpoint. I’ve been very impressed with the Trustpoint team, and we look forward to bringing these two great companies together.”