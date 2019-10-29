Two local law enforcement agencies will host trunk-or-treat events on Halloween.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department event will take place at 300 Lee St. in the back parking lot from 6 p.m. Thursday until the candy is gone. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual trunk-or-treat at Blountville Middle School track/football stadium from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Both events are geared toward providing a safe alternative for families.

