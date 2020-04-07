Andy Cote has a unique perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 49-year-old Abingdon resident travels to 48 states and Canada as a long-haul truck driver for A&R Logistics, a bulk tanker company based in Illinois.
“I’ve seen some variation in how seriously people are taking the crisis based on the region they live,” Cote said.
The destinations for Cote this week have included Massachusetts and upstate New York.
The normally clogged Interstate 95 route from the Tappan Zee Bridge in New York to Connecticut was nearly devoid of traffic last week, Cote said.
“That’s extremely unusual, and it shows people are definitely staying home,” Cote said.
“The truck stops are all operating, including food service, so the supply chain doesn’t get disrupted. But the companies have issued safety guidelines for employees, and those guidelines are being followed.
“You can really sense some general anxiety in people up here.”
Cote said the situation was different last week when he worked in Southern states such as Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.
“The pandemic was barely a topic of conversation there,” Cotes said.
“My company is taking it seriously, and the people at our company terminals are practicing appropriate measures, but nobody else in the communities I passed through last week seemed too concerned at all.”
Indifference to the pandemic has Cote “bothered.”
“It just seems so willfully ignorant, and it puts others at unnecessary risk,” Cote said. “Not to get too political, but there’s a big red-state and blue-state divide surrounding this issue.”
Cote knows something about duty, sacrifice and serving his country.
After graduating from Abingdon High School in 1989, Cote entered the Marine Corps. His four-year hitch included deployments to Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Cote returned to active duty in the Army in 1996. He worked for 17 years in military transportation before retiring in 2012. Cote received the Bronze Star Medal for his service in Iraq, where he led troops as a convoy commander in a gun truck security unit.
“My experience in Iraq and Afghanistan didn’t so much train me for dealing with this type of situation as it conditioned me to just accept the possibility of the worst case happening and keep going,” Cote said.
“Just like on convoys in Iraq, on a long enough curve, something bad is probably going to happen, and you’re going to have to deal with it. I’ve decided to just assume that I’m infected and to try not to pass it on to anyone else. I don’t really know what else to do.”
Transportation and supply chain workers are considered essential employees by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Cote takes pride in his essential role.
“I’m glad to be able to contribute to at least keeping goods and supplies moving,” Cote said.
“I’m likely to have a job until I’m sick and unable to work.
“But my mind is always on that long curve and the fact that, at some point, I’m probably more likely to contract the virus than not. I really can’t imagine what health care workers in our country are going through right now.”
The primary commodity for A&R Logistics is food, along with medical-grade plastic resins used in manufacturing — everything from milk jugs and water bottles to medical supplies and food containers.
“Personally, I have some concerns about COVID-19 that have more to do with the possibility of infecting others,” Cote said.
The concern is constant, he said.
“The idea that I could be walking around with the virus for a week or more and infecting other people without knowing it really worries me,” Cote said.
“I’m only home a couple of days every two weeks, but I’ve been self-isolating just to be safe. I have elderly parents and friends that I’m really concerned about, and I don’t want to pose a risk to their health.”
So what sort of antidote does Cote employ for stress and anxiety.
“I try not to listen to the news all day, even though it’s hard not to,” Cote said. “I read a lot in the evenings and try to keep up with friends and family on social media.
“Most of all, I’m trying to keep my sense of humor.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.