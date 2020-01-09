The 2020 TriPride parade and festival are scheduled to be held in downtown Bristol on Aug. 29, according to a written statement.
This marks the first time the third annual event moves to the Twin City and is the first time in national history such an event occurs in two states simultaneously, according to the statement.
“We’re looking at similarly split cities such as Kansas City, Texarkana, and St. Louis,” Kenn Lyon, TriPride president, said in the statement. “Based on our research, all of those seem to have their event in one state, but not both. TriPride in Bristol will take place in both Tennessee and Virginia. The parade will go down State Street starting in Tennessee culminating with the festival held in Cumberland Square Park in Virginia.”
The event is to include live entertainment, vendors, exhibitors and food trucks, and events are free to the public.
“We want TriPride 2020 to have reflections of the host city and its culture. Bristol has a long history with music and we want to capitalize on that and work it into all of our planning,” Jason Willis, marketing chairman for TriPride, said in the statement.
Organizers say an estimated 10,000 people attended previous events in Johnson City and Kingsport.
