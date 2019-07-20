Four months after the closing of Tri-Cities Waste Paper, the last local recycling facility that handled paper and plastics, many municipalities are making do or scrapping their recycling programs entirely.
Abingdon no longer offers any recycling services; Washington County, Virginia, and Bristol, Virginia, only accept cardboard and metals, and Sullivan County will accept glass, paper, cardboard, aluminum and metal. The Tri-Cities Waste Paper has been empty since the company shuttered it on March 15.
In January, Abingdon officials announced they would only offer curbside recycling to city residents, but Matt Bolick, the town’s director of public works, said due to market conditions, the decision was made in June to terminate that as well. Bolick said there just isn’t a market for paper or plastic in the region and for Waste Management Inc., the company that handles the town’s solid waste, taking recyclables to Knoxville or Roanoke — where the closest facilities that accept paper and plastic are — is not a financially reasonable option. This has made recycling a challenge for many.
Nathan Ferguson, a resident of Glade Spring and avid recycler who used to run a small recycling operation at the Kroger in Abingdon, said he and his family still recycle, but he had to cease his operation because it took too much time.
“It’s frustrating for people to go from doing something positive, to basically throwing away everything you produce — it can’t be good for the area,” Ferguson.
The market conditions that have created many of the recycling woes in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia extend beyond the region and even beyond the country, Bolick said.
At the beginning of 2018, China and Hong Kong — previously one of the biggest markets for plastics and paper waste — stopped taking almost all types of recyclables, including mixed paper and mixed plastic, unless they met strict contamination standards.
The loss of one of the most inexpensive avenues for plastic waste processing had a ripple effect on the recycling industry in the U.S. and across the globe, according to a study by researchers at the University of Georgia published in June 2018 in Science Advances.
“It took awhile, but it finally trickled down to small localities like us,” Bolick said.
Due to these market problems, some in Southwest Virginia have had to look to non-governmental solutions to recycle.
Tasha Foy, who owns and operates Revolution Curbside Recycling with her husband Michael, said since Abingdon stopped offering recycling about two weeks ago, she estimates their business has picked up at least 50 new customers in Abingdon.
“Today we are really the only option for people in Abingdon, Bristol city and Washington County unless they want to take their plastic and paper to Kingsport, Johnson City or Carter County,” Foy said.
Kingsport, Johnson City and Carter County, Tennessee, are among the municipalities in the region that have been able to continue taking paper and plastics following the closure of Tri-Cities Waste Paper. Carter County, which has a baler that can handle plastics and paper, has taken on the plastic and paper recycling needs of a number of municipalities in Northeast Tennessee. Ronnie Hammond, manager of street sanitation for Kingsport, said they are committed to providing excellent recycling services to city residents.
Foy said because they make their money from service fees they charge their customers and not from what the market will pay for recyclable materials, they are able to be more flexible.
However, for a number of municipalities, the only real solution for their recycling problems is for a new recycling business that handles paper and plastics to set up somewhere in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia.
Back in March, Kim Schofinski, deputy communications director for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said development districts had made connections with potential buyers of the Tri-Cities Waste Paper plant. However, in July she said there was nothing to share beyond the fact that TDEC and partners in the region were looking for a permanent solution.
Even if a new recycler that handles plastics and paper would step in and fill the region’s need, Foy said the wastefulness of most Americans and the lack of a strong domestic market for all the waste will still remain.
“Obviously it’s convenient to be wasteful, I do it too, but I think we as a society have to start a culture change to reduce what we use because I don’t think anyone will ever be able to meet the recycling needs for the waste we produce,” Foy said.