BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Tri-Cities Christian School has joined with Lakeway Christian Schools of Morristown, according to a written statement.
Tri-Cities Christian officials announced the change Sunday night in an email sent to staff and the families of students. TCCS is a private, faith-based school located near Tri-Cities Regional Airport. It offers classes from kindergarten through 12th grade.
“We reached out to Lakeway for help in continuing our mission of bringing Christian education opportunities to the Tri-Cities area,” according to the statement. “TCCS will come under the umbrella of the Lakeway Christian School Board along with their administration and faculty.”
The school will host a meeting with Lakeway representatives Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. for current and prospective parents, students, teachers and staff to learn more about the long-term plans.
Tri-Cities Christian has dealt with declining enrollment in recent years. Just over a decade ago — amid the national recession — it closed campuses in Bristol Tennessee, Johnson City and Kingsport.
In 2018 school officials said they were taking steps to right the school’s financial situation. That December a major snowfall damaged the roof of the school and gym.
Lakeway Christian Schools operates Cornerstone Christian Academy, which serves pre-kindergarten through fifth grade and Lakeway Christian Academy, which serves sixth through 12th grade, both in Morristown.
Construction of a new Lakeway campus with a 200,000-square-foot building is currently ongoing, according to that school’s website.
“We look forward to the years ahead as we join with our brothers and sisters at Lakeway to partner with families to provide a Christ-centered and academically challenging education, equipping students with a biblical worldview and a heart for Christ, that they may grow in wisdom, stature and in favor with God and man,” according to the statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.