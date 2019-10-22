JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Bluff City man who has owned car dealerships and auto repair shops in the Tri-Cities, has been arrested on two counts of theft over $2,500.

Ralph E. Wishon, 47, was arrested Saturday by the Johnson City Police Department, which began investigating the report of two stolen hydraulic vehicle lifts on Sept. 26, according to a news release. A person told police that he had been leasing a building on Bristol Highway to Wishon, who was using the building for Wishon Auto.

The person said that when he leased the building there were two hydraulic lifts inside, the release states. When he went to check the property again, the lifts were missing.

Wishon’s businesses are closed.

