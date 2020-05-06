BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- Fishy websites have been publishing incorrect information about Tri-Cities Airport—along with hundreds of other U.S. airports—in misleading airport “guides,” airport officials warned Wednesday.
“These websites contain false and inaccurate information about the airports and airport services,” Kristi Haulsee, director of marketing and air service development, said in a news release.
She added that the websites also “use unauthorized images directly from the airport website to make the guide appear legitimate.”
In a Wednesday phone interview, Haulsee said that the sites copied several photos from the airport’s official website, along with a screenshot of its rental car companies and the airport map. She said they also claimed that the airport has a duty-free store and an official airport shuttle service.
“Of course that’s not true,” Haulsee said.
She added that some of the taxi services and other local groups offer transportation to and from the airport, but the airport doesn’t run its own shuttle service.
Airport officials found out about the suspicious guides after one such site solicited information from a marketing firm the airport works with, Haulsee said. Initially, the airport and its marketing partner managed to get the sites taken down—only to see them reappear a week later.
“We have attorneys involved, and we’ve alerted the FBI,” she said.
People should generally be cautious about information not published on the airport’s official website—and be on the lookout for fine print that could contain red flags, Haulsee said.
“The sites we have run across so far use the word ‘guide,’” Haulsee said. “It may be in fine print at the bottom of the page. It may also say that it’s not the official page of the airport.”
“We just don’t know if those are real sites or if those folks are trying to steal credit card numbers,” she added. “They’re certainly trying to find a way to make money.”
