BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — An emergency drill will be held at Tri-Cities Airport on Wednesday, June 10, airport officials announced Wednesday.

The drill, which will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, was initially scheduled in March, but it was postponed. The exercise is federally mandated and will simulate the crash of a jet carrying 60 people. Its purpose is to test the airport’s emergency plan and preparedness and train emergency management staff, according to a news release.

Because of safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport will limit the number of volunteer victims in the exercise. The victims “will not be touched and will be given verbal instructions on how they would be treated,” the release states.

