BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — For the 20th consecutive year, the Tri-Cities Airport Authority has received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, according to a news release.
The award was received for its comprehensive annual financial report. Rene Weber, the authority’s director of finance, also received an award in financial reporting achievement for his role in preparing the report.
The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate the Airport Authority’s financial story, the release states.