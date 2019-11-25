West Ridge HS Road 01

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable listens as architect Dineen West speaks during a meeting Monday afternoon to discuss a potential access road to West Ridge High School, which in the past has sparked a lot of debate and controversy over location and funding.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
West Ridge HS Road 02

Ryan McReynolds, Kingsport assistant city manager, takes part in a meeting Monday afternoon to discuss a potential access road to West Ridge High School, which in the past has sparked a lot of debate and controversy over location and funding.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County and Kingsport city officials agreed Monday that a traffic impact study needs to be conducted on the roads surrounding the future West Ridge High School site.

The school is under construction in Blountville off 1-81’s Exit 63 and is slated to open in the fall of 2021. Access roads to the site have caused controversy in the past couple years because of concerns from parents and officials for students’ safety, since many of the roads are curvy and narrow. Funding to improve the existing roads has also caused issues.

West Ridge HS Road 03

Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Scott Murray takes part in a meeting Monday afternoon to discuss a potential access road to West Ridge High School, which in the past has sparked a lot of debate and controversy over location and funding.

Dineen West, with Cain Rash West Architects, one of the firms hired to design the school, held a meeting Monday with Kingsport officials, Highway Commissioner Scott Murray, county Mayor Richard Venable, Board of Education Chairman Michael Hughes, Director of Schools David Cox and former director Evelyn Rafalowski, who is a consultant for the school projects, to discuss the next steps in roads to the school.

The county needs to get a driveway permit from Kingsport for the road on the West Ridge property because it’s located within city limits. A traffic study is required to get the permit, according to Kingsport Assistant City Manager Ryan McReynolds.

West Ridge HS Road 04

Former Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski takes part in a meeting Monday afternoon to discuss a potential access road to West Ridge High School, which in the past has sparked a lot of debate and controversy over location and funding.

The Highway Department plans to move the intersection of Henry Harr Road and Lynn Road and to widen Lynn Road, Murray said.

Rafalowski thinks Shipley Ferry Road, Fall Creek Road and Pearl Lane will be most heavily impacted. Bus routes to the school haven’t been finalized, she said.

The group determined a consultant needs to be hired to conduct the study. That decision won’t be up to the commission, Venable said. Hughes wasn’t sure if it will be up to the Board of Education.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

llowery@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @BHC_Lurah | Facebook.com/lurahjournalist

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments