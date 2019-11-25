BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County and Kingsport city officials agreed Monday that a traffic impact study needs to be conducted on the roads surrounding the future West Ridge High School site.
The school is under construction in Blountville off 1-81’s Exit 63 and is slated to open in the fall of 2021. Access roads to the site have caused controversy in the past couple years because of concerns from parents and officials for students’ safety, since many of the roads are curvy and narrow. Funding to improve the existing roads has also caused issues.
Dineen West, with Cain Rash West Architects, one of the firms hired to design the school, held a meeting Monday with Kingsport officials, Highway Commissioner Scott Murray, county Mayor Richard Venable, Board of Education Chairman Michael Hughes, Director of Schools David Cox and former director Evelyn Rafalowski, who is a consultant for the school projects, to discuss the next steps in roads to the school.
The county needs to get a driveway permit from Kingsport for the road on the West Ridge property because it’s located within city limits. A traffic study is required to get the permit, according to Kingsport Assistant City Manager Ryan McReynolds.
The Highway Department plans to move the intersection of Henry Harr Road and Lynn Road and to widen Lynn Road, Murray said.
Rafalowski thinks Shipley Ferry Road, Fall Creek Road and Pearl Lane will be most heavily impacted. Bus routes to the school haven’t been finalized, she said.
The group determined a consultant needs to be hired to conduct the study. That decision won’t be up to the commission, Venable said. Hughes wasn’t sure if it will be up to the Board of Education.
