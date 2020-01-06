ABINGDON, Va. — Two traffic stops led to two arrests on drug-related charges in Washington County on Sunday.
At around midnight, an officer attempted a routine traffic stop on William Everett Himes, who ran away on foot, according to a news release from Sheriff Blake Andis. He was arrested after a pursuit, and several ounces of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm were found, the release states.
An additional traffic stop on Amber E. Arthur, who is Himes’ acquaintance, was performed, and several ounces of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a loaded gun and a bag of meth were recovered, the release states.
Both stops occurred in the Benhams Road area of the county.
Himes was charged with second offense possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intention to sell or distribute, eluding law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and an outstanding capias out of Washington County, according to the release.
Arthur was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled paraphernalia and possession of schedule I or II controlled substances.
Himes and Arthur are being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
