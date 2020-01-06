Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY MORNING ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS... A QUICK ROUND OF PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH THE REGION LATE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY. RAIN WILL LIKELY CHANGE OVER TO SNOW AROUND OR JUST BEFORE DAYBREAK, ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AS WELL AS THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. SOME LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF AN INCH OR TWO WILL BE POSSIBLE MAINLY AT ELEVATIONS ABOVE 3000 FEET. TRAVEL ACROSS THE HIGHER TERRAIN MAY BRIEFLY BECOME DIFFICULT WITH SNOW COVERED AND SLICK ROADS.