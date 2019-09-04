Bristol Tennessee Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash along Highway 11E.
Maj. Matt Austin said police received a report of a truck that went off the road near Hendrickson Lane. The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. Police are unsure of the extent of the driver's injuries.
Austin said the department also received a be on the lookout alert for a potentially impaired driver shortly before the crash, around 12:20 p.m. It is currently unknown if the two are related.
The southbound side of the highway will be down to one lane as crews work to clean up the site. Police are asking people to avoid the area.
