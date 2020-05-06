Interstate 81 wreck

Virginia State Police work the scene of a vehicle crash and fire within a highway work zone on Interstate 81 in Smyth County.

 Photo courtesy Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police worked the scene of a vehicle crash and fire within a highway work zone Wednesday on Interstate 81 in Smyth County.

At 11:56 a.m. Wednesday state police were called to the scene at the 42 mile marker. A tractor-trailer traveling north on I-81 struck a VDOT contracted “crash truck” in the work zone.

The impact of the crash caused the trailer and tractor to dislodge and run off the left side of the highway into the guardrail. The trailer also caught fire and was destroyed.

The VDOT vehicle did not catch fire.

The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash, which remains under investigation.

VDOT and Smyth County Fire and Rescue were also on the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments