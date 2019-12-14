BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Ahead of Christmas, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual Toys from Cops event Saturday in Blountville.
Each year, the Sheriff’s Office auxiliary unit hosts the event, which provides toys and other gifts for the county’s needy children. Last year, the unit provided items for 1,240 children, according to Capt. Marty Thomas.
The auxiliary unit approaches Sullivan County Schools each year and seeks names of children. Invitations are then handed out and those children participate in an invitation-only event before the Christmas holiday.
This year, Thomas said about 900 invitations were distributed to needy children and their families.
Beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, in the rain, families began lining up outside of the old Food Country store in Blountville.
Each child was given 100 cop dollars, and police officers assisted them in selecting gifts.
The auxiliary unit spent about $18,500 in gifts this year and received another $15,000 in donations. Everything from bicycles to the hottest toys of the season were available.
After finding gifts, the children were also given clothes, shoes, hats, gloves and scarves.
“We’ve had some beautiful little kids come through that are excited when they come in, they get their gifts and stuff, and they have the biggest smiles you’ve ever seen,” Thomas said. “We haven’t seen anyone that wasn’t happy.”
Children from across Sullivan County, with proof of residency, are welcome to participate in Toys from Cops today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We’re just tickled to death that we are able to do this,” Thomas said.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy spent the day Saturday helping children find gifts.
“Not only are we establishing relationships within our communities, but also the parents, they are seeing us in a different light,” Cassidy said.
Oftentimes, children only see police officers when they arrest their parents. During Toys from Cops, Cassidy said children and their parents get to see the Sheriff’s Office under different circumstances.
“We get to see smiles on the children’s faces,” Cassidy said. “It’s a really good event. It’s one of my favorite.”
The sheriff added that gifts provided during Toys from Cops may be the only gifts the children receive during the Christmas season.
“It’s very sad, but it’s very exciting at the same time,” Cassidy said.
Thomas noted that only Sullivan County children may participate in Toys from Cops. He noted that several surrounding counties host similar events over the Christmas holiday season.
