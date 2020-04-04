APPALACHIA, Va. — A resident in the town of Appalachia has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday.

The Virginia Department of Health's Lenowisco Health District confirmed the case of a Wise County resident, a male in his 70s, in a written statement. The man is currently hospitalized.

The town manager said the man resides at The Towers in Appalachia. The case is the first in Wise County, and the third in Lenowisco Health District, following two others in Lee County. A total of 2,407 cases have been reported in Virginia.

