APPALACHIA, Va. — A resident in the town of Appalachia has tested positive for the COVID-19, according to Town Manager Fred Luntsford.
The town posted a message from Luntsford on its Facebook page on Saturday.
The person was quarantined on March 30 for precaution and later tested positive, Luntsford said.
The person lives at resident of the Wise County Housing Authority and resides The Towers in Appalachia
"It is not a time to panic, but a time to heighten your awareness of your surroundings and to make sure you are staying home as much as possible," he said. "If you have to leave home please enact social distancing."
The manager added, "I am in constant communication with the authorities who will be responsible for guidance during this unfortunate event."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.