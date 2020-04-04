APPALACHIA, Va. — A resident in the town of Appalachia has tested positive for the COVID-19, according to Town Manager Fred Luntsford.

The town posted a message from Luntsford on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The person was quarantined on March 30 for precaution and later tested positive, Luntsford said. 

The person lives at resident of the Wise County Housing Authority and resides The Towers in Appalachia 

"It is not a time to panic, but a time to heighten your awareness of your surroundings and to make sure you are staying home as much as possible," he said. "If you have to leave home please enact social distancing."

The manager added, "I am in constant communication with the authorities who will be responsible for guidance during this unfortunate event."

