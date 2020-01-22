ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council debated Wednesday on whether to move municipal elections from May to November.
In the end, though, the council took no action at Wednesday’s work session.
Town Manager Jimmy Morani prompted the discussion, saying the May elections sometimes cost the town $4,000.
“One of the issues that was brought up was the cost,” Morani said,
Additionally, Morani said some citizens have expressed concern that turnout would be larger in a fall election.
Both Mayor Wayne Craig and Vice Mayor Cindy Patterson have in recent days chosen to run again for election to the Town Council in May.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Patterson said she had concerns that local issues “could get lost in a general election” held during November.
Councilman Al Bradley, however, said he had concerns that May elections were sometimes only attracting as low as 300 to 500 voters.
Also on Wednesday, the council discussed options for adding more handicapped parking spaces in town.
John Dew, the town’s director of public services, suggested handicapped spots need 6 to 8 feet of additional space so that wheelchairs can be unloaded from vans.
But, Dew said, the safest spots for parking will be off main roads — not in parallel parking situations. “Any chance we have to provide parking off-street is better from a safety angle.”
