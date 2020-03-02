ABINGDON, Va. — This winter’s Abingdon Sessions proved a success in luring patrons to the Barter Theatre on Main Street, Abingdon’s director of tourism reported at Monday’s Abingdon Town Council meeting.
Town Council provided more than $56,000 to bring entertainment to town, said Jayne Duehring, the town’s tourism manager.
Ticket sales exceeded expectations, according to Duehring, while artist fees were less than anticipated.
Considering all fees, the net cost to the town was $44,000, Duehring said. “So thank you for taking that risk,” he told the council. “It paid some benefits.”
Of those attending the Abingdon Sessions, 22% of patrons came from Abingdon and Washington County, while 43% drove from more than an hour away, likely helping to fill restaurants and hotels in town, Duehring said.
More than half of the ticket buyers, in turn, were first-time visitors to the Barter Theatre. “That’s another plus,” Duehring said.
The Abingdon Sessions were staged at a time when Barter Theatre officials chose to start theatrical performances later than usual for the 2020 season.
In all, according to Duehring, the Abingdon Sessions “illuminated and inspired the community to think about what other programming would be invigorating for the community.”
Duehring also said the popularity of the program has now inspired a future winter festival in Abingdon.
“Sometimes,” Duehring said, “necessity is the mother of invention and diversity and imagination.”
