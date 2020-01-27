BRISTOL, Va. — As the Bristol Public Library’s new executive director, Tonia Kestner knows a literary reference sounds cliche when she refers to “A Tale of Two Cities” in her vision for the library.
But unlike the Charles Dickens novel, set in 18th-century London and Paris, her contemporary tale centers on the library as the “soul” of both sides of the Twin City, which jointly support it.
“If you have great, thriving cities, you are going to have that kind of library. We are a reflection of that,” she said in an interview at her office Monday morning. “We’re bringing people together — that’s my ‘Tale of Two Cities.’ It represents equal access to resources for everyone.”
Kestner, 44, started leading Bristol’s library earlier this month after nine years of managing the Glade Spring branch of the Washington County Public Library system.
The Bristol Public Library includes its central downtown location, the Jones Creativity Center at the main library and the Avoca Branch off Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. Kestner succeeds Amy Kimani, who left the library last year to become regional director of the Holston River Regional Library in Johnson City.
Kestner’s new job is a return to where she started her librarian career 18 years ago. After graduating from Emory & Henry College with a bachelor’s degree in public policy and community service in 2001, she worked as the Bristol library’s young adult services coordinator.
“It feels like I’m back home at the library that started everything for me,” said Kestner, who also earned a master’s degree in information science from the University of Tennessee in 2015.
She’s only about three weeks into the new role, so she said she’s still learning from her staff of about 40 full- and part-time employees and getting to know their goals.
“This isn’t my library — this is their library and the people coming in, the community that comes in, it’s their library,” she said. “I’m here to make sure everything runs smoothly and help everybody get what they need. I’m an advocate for the library staff and the library patrons and the library itself.”
Continuing to develop new ways to deliver library services and reach out to the community are some general goals she mentioned Monday.
She anticipates one of her bigger challenges might be funding, although she said that’s not unique to Bristol’s library, which, like most public library systems, relies on local tax dollars. The annual budget for the library’s main branch is $1.79 million, according to Kestner.
When Kestner talks about the library, she describes it as more than just a place to check out books. It’s a space to entertain, learn and gather — what some urban planners call a “third place,” or a social space where people spend time beyond just their home and workplace.
A glance at this month’s library calendar shows a wide array of activities, from book and gaming clubs to bingo and a family nutrition program. People also come in to use the internet, work on resumes and complete online job applications, Kestner said. And the library also hosts tax preparation services during tax filing season.
“This is a place where you can come for entertainment, education, social engagement, and you don’t have to be concerned that you don’t have enough money,” she said. “As a rule, anybody’s welcome at the library.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.