BRISTOL, Tenn. — In the nearly three months since he started as Bristol Tennessee’s director of schools, Tom Sisk has visited 200 classrooms, formed a teachers council and student senate and he’s currently working to expand programs to prepare students for college or a career after graduation.
Sisk, 54, who started Nov. 4, was previously the superintendent of Limestone County Schools in Alabama. He said he’s impressed by the quality of the teachers and staff. He’s been adapting to meet the expectations and the needs of the Bristol community while also contributing his strengths in workforce development, career technical education and early college programs.
“I feel like I’m a very blessed man to get the opportunity to do something that I feel passionate about, which is working with young people,” Sisk told the Bristol Herald Courier.
By the end of this school year, the district will have new courses in career tech; an early college enrollment program; plans for a summer camp for middle school students centered around career paths like plumbing or carpentry; a five-year strategic plan; and a districtwide custodial standards handbook.
He added that getting the new middle school built and ensuring it is state-of-the-art and prepared to serve the community for 50-75 years is another top priority. The school is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The system is also in the process of bidding out a roof replacement and exterior repair project for Tennessee High School. However, the first bids were rejected because the estimates were over budget.
Sisk added that his responsibility is to save taxpayer dollars, and he wants contractors to know he isn’t going to arbitrarily approve estimates that are over budget.
Though Sisk inherited some of the school system’s challenges, he said previous Director of Schools Gary Lilly positioned BTCS to be a national leader in a number of areas and hired a hard-working, dedicated staff.
He said Annette Tudor, the system’s supervisor of secondary curriculum and instruction, has spearheaded an effort to create a dual enrollment program so high school students can take classes at local community colleges.
“The idea is for 11th graders, starting next fall, to be able to take college classes, and by the time they walk across the field at the Stone Castle, they have their associates [degree] in hand, and that’s not something that is happening anywhere else in Northeast Tennessee,” Sisk said.
And he values the input of students and teachers. He meets monthly with the teachers council and student senate, comprised of elected student leaders at Tennessee High.
Sisk said he’s in talks with Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah about placing school resource officers in each of the five elementary schools. Under Sisk’s plan, they would try to hire retired officers who are certified. They would be employed by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. The city would train and equip them, and the school system would pay salaries and benefits.
Sisk said there have been challenges, including acclimating to Tennessee’s education laws and the state funding formula.
