featured
‘They need everything right now’
Basketball buddies

THS collecting funds for Bermuda team that plays in Arby’s Classic

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tabernacle Donations 03

Damage was catastrophic in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 storm that tore through the islands last week.

 Photo Courtesy Norris Bain/Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy
Tabernacle Donations 01

Tabernacle's Romad Dean looks to score on Bearden's Tyler Nordin during the 2018 Arby's Classic. The Tabernacle Baptist Falcons have been coming to the Arby's Classic for many years.

Coach Dale Burns wants to help his basketball buddies in the Bahamas.

So do lots of other folks across the Tri-Cities, gauging from the initial reaction to Burns’ call for assistance to residents struck last week by Hurricane Dorian.

“What do they need? They need everything right now,” said Burns, 72, the basketball coach for Tennessee High from 1976 to 2005.

“They don’t have a place to live. They don’t have clothes. There’s an infinite number of things they need right now,” Burns said. “It’s devastation.”

Burns started Bristol’s basketball tournament, the Arby’s Classic, in 1982 and has since become friends with Norris Bain, the principal at Tabernacle Baptist Academy, whose basketball team at Freeport, Bahamas, has participated as players in the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall on the Tennessee High School campus.

But Bain has lost virtually everything in the wake of Dorian’s path, like so many living in the Bahamas, Burns said.

Tabernacle Donations 02

Flood waters rise during Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

“They lost their cars. Their cars are under water,” Burns said. “He lost his own home.”

To help, Burns has rallied volunteers and well-wishers in Bristol and the Tri-Cities to donate clothing, building supplies, money and bottled water.

Volunteers have since “exploded” with outpourings and donations, Burns said. “They know Norris. They know his kids. They know what he’s been through.”

Tabernacle Donations 04

Cars sit submerged in water from Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Dorian is beginning to inch northwestward after being stationary over the Bahamas, where its relentless winds have caused catastrophic damage and flooding.

Bain has preached, locally, at Victory Baptist Church and has also become “really a close friend to a lot of people in this area,” Burns said. “It’s more than just a basketball thing. He’s become a close, personal friend since this relationship started. He’s just really a good guy.”

Burns has a particular interest in helping, too, after having traveled to the Bahamas with basketball teams.

Tabernacle Donations 05

Rain brought on by Hurricane Dorian pours in Freeport, Bahamas, on Sept. 3. Practically parking over the Bahamas for a day and a half, Dorian pounded away at the islands in a watery onslaught that devastated thousands of homes, trapped people in attics and crippled hospitals.

“And we saw this as an opportunity to give him some help that he would really, really, really need,” he said.

Later this week, Burns plans to travel to Florida with supplies and donations to assist Bain and other residents of the Bahamas, he said.

“Again, it’s more than just basketball,” Burns said. “It’s a good relationship.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

