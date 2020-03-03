BRISTOL, Tenn. — Very few details have been released after three people were detained in an investigation in Bristol, Tennessee.
At 12:20 p.m., a Bristol officer was driving in the vicinity of the University C Mart on King College Rd at the intersection with E. Cedar St. As he was driving by, he was flagged down by patrons, and observed a male subject in the parking lot with a gun, according to a news release. The person was.
Another male, and a female fled the scene and were located a short distance away, police said. All three subjects have been detained and are being interviewed at this time.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and would provide more information as the investigation continues.
