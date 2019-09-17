Three Southwest Virginia fire departments were included in a list released Tuesday of departments across the state awarded federal funds for fire safety.
The Chilhowie, Coeburn and Carroll County fire departments will receive $137,638, $150,095 and $163,752, respectively, for operations and safety from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, according to a news release from U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats from Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Fire Programs will get $286,608 for the state fire training academy.
Overall, the AFG program will provide $2.47 million in federal funds to departments in Virginia.
