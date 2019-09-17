Three Southwest Virginia fire departments were included in a list released Tuesday of departments across the state awarded federal funds for fire safety.

The Chilhowie, Coeburn and Carroll County fire departments will receive $137,638, $150,095 and $163,752, respectively, for operations and safety from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, according to a news release from U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats from Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Fire Programs will get $286,608 for the state fire training academy.

Overall, the AFG program will provide $2.47 million in federal funds to departments in Virginia.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments