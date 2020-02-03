ABINGDON, Va. — Three people face drug-related charges after Abingdon police attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation Saturday.
At 11:55 a.m., police saw a Nissan sedan make an illegal left turn and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver accelerated, according to a news release. Eventually, the car came to a sudden stop, and the driver fled on foot, but he was apprehended on Valley Street, and officers detained the two other occupants.
A search of the vehicle turned up several grams of marijuana, methamphetamine, a funguslike material, Suboxone packages and strips, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,000 in cash.
The driver, Jeffrey Allen Berry, 27, of Abingdon, and passenger Brandi Nichole Barker, 32, of Mendota, each face two counts of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give or distribute a controlled substance. Passenger Brock B. Kestner, 25, of Abingdon, faces one count of the same charge.
Berry was also charged with possession with intent to sell, give or distribute marijuana; eluding police; obstructing justice; resisting arrest; and fleeing from a law enforcement officer.
All three are being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.
