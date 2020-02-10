Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 421 in Sullivan County on Sunday night, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
Around 7:11 p.m. Sunday, a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling north on Hickory Tree Road when the driver tried to cross into the median where the two roads intersect, the report states. However, the vehicle pulled out in front of a 2010 Ford F-150 traveling east on U.S. 421 and was hit.
The driver of the Ford Focus, Brandy Wise, 18, of Bristol, Tennessee, was injured and taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to the report. A passenger was also transported to the hospital. The driver of the Ford F-150, James Dishman Jr., 46, of Bristol, Tennessee, was also injured, the report states.
A THP spokesman said he could not provide information about the extent of the injuries.
