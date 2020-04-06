LEBANON, Va. - Virginia State Police Trooper C. Vance is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Russell County that occurred on Saturday at 10:20 a.m. on state Route 19, less than a mile north of state Route 770.
A 2004 Nissan Frontier was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 19 when it struck head-on a southbound 2019 Chevrolet Volt.
The driver of the Nissan, William W. Eaton, 60, of Princeton, West Virginia, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A 41-year-old female passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Jordan M. Allison, 21, also of Princeton, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation, according to state police, and charges are pending.
