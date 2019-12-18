Three people were transported to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash along U.S. Highway 421 in Sullivan County on Tuesday afternoon.

A preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol states that a 2002 Mitsubishi sedan driven by Diamond Booher, 25, of Bristol, Tennessee, was traveling south on Highway 421 near Knob Park Road when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

All occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to the report. Booher was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center. The two passengers were also transported for treatment of serious injuries.

The report states that neither passenger was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Charges are pending against Booher, according to the THP.

