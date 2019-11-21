BRISTOL, Va. — Charges are pending after administration at Virginia High School was advised Thursday of a document that made a threat.

Superintendent Keith Perrigan said the perpetrator was quickly identified and the threat was determined to be a hoax. He added that at no time were students in danger.

Perrigan said charges are pending with the court system, and the student will be recommended for expulsion.

The superintendent noted that he understands the anxiety and fear that students, parents and staff feel when threats are made. The school board is currently putting finishing touches on a website that explains the process of how the system deals with threats.

