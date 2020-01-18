BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee, man has died in a roll-over crash along U.S. Highway 11W in Sullivan County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Stephen Shipplett, 41, was driving a Dodge Durango on 11W when the crash occurred on Saturday about 7:57 a.m., the THP said in a report. 

The vehicle was traveling northbound when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway and went to the right, the report states. The driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll several times.

At some point during, the driver was ejected. The vehicle came to a final rest in the median a few feet from Shipplett, who was pronounced dead at the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

