KINGSPORT, Tenn. - An official with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said one person was arrested Monday following a pursuit and crash near the Tennessee and Virginia border and THP is working closely with the Virginia State Police and Sullivan County Tennessee District Attorney’s Office on the active criminal investigation into the incident.
A press release from Lt. Rick Garrison of THP states that early Monday morning, a trooper with THP initiated a pursuit of a vehicle in Tennessee, that end briefly when the fleeing vehicle crossed the state line into Virginia. Garrison said a Virginia law enforcement officer then picked up the pursuit and chased the suspect back toward Tennessee.
The suspect crossed back into Tennessee, Garrison said, and the chase ended when the suspect crashed at the intersection of Ollis Bowers Road and Highway 11W, less than two miles from the Sullivan County Tennessee and Scott County Virginia border. The suspect was arrested at the scene.
Garrison added he could not release much information as of Monday afternoon including why the THP trooper started the pursuit, what agency the Virginia officer was with, the name of the suspect, if the suspect was taken to the Sullivan County Jail or if charges have been pressed.
Corinne Geller, public relations director for VSP, said because VSP is only assisting THP with the investigation she could not provide much additional information except that VSP was not involved in the pursuit itself.
A dispatcher with the Scott County Sheriff's Office said no officers were available Monday afternoon to comment on whether the Sheriff's Office was involved in the pursuit.
This is an ongoing story, keep checking in with the Bristol Herald Courier for updates.
