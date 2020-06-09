GRAY, Tenn. -- This year's Appalachian Fair has been canceled due to "the restrictions caused by COVID-19."
The difficult decision was made "with great sadness and regret" in consultation with state and local health leaders, according to a news release issued today.
The popular fair, set for Aug. 24-29, takes place every year in Gray and draws thousands from across the region. It has been a tradition since 1926.
"While we will miss seeing everyone in August, the Board feels this is the responsible decision in the interest of public health. This difficult decision was based on many conversations with the state and local health leaders. With the restrictions caused by COVID-19, the Board does not feel we could create the same safe and enjoyable fair experience the region has grown to expect," the release states.
The release also notes the economic impact the fair's cancellation will cause.
“The effect this will have on all businesses, families, farms, adult and youth competitors, exhibitors, and sponsors will be felt in the community for several years,” Phil Booher, fair manager, said in the release.
Plans are already underway for the fair in 2021, according to the release.
