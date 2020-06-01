BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - Thirteen people have been charged for their participation in a plot to smuggle drugs into the Sullivan County Jail, a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated.
The Sheriff's Office first became aware of the plot after Samantha Cash, a corrections officer, received an anonymous tip that someone would try to bring concealed narcotics into the jail.
The release states that when Charles Edward Johnson, an inmate, requested that he be placed in a cell with another inmate, Johnny Frank Royston Jr., officer Cash became suspicious and recovered two packages containing tobacco from Johnson.
Shortly afterward two other corrections officers, identified as Thomas Buxton and Derek Crumbley discovered four other packages on Johnson. Testing by a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab that those four packages contained 36.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 3.3 grams of marijuana, six tablets of the opioid buprenorphine, three buprenorphine strips and four clonazepam tablets.
A joint investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division, VICE and Narcotics Unit and the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office was started and resulted in the identification and charging of 13 people.
Those charged:
Johnny Frank Royston Jr. is currently held at the jail on $430,000 bond. In this case he was charged for criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, conspiracy to possess more than 26 grams of meth for resale, possession of 26 grams of meth for resale and possession of buprenorphine and clonazepam for resale. He was already incarcerated and awaiting trial for charges of second degree murder, drug sale charges and for another separate attempt to smuggle drugs into a penal facility.
Jackson Stevens Mabe is currently held without bond. In this case he was charged for criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, conspiracy to possess more than 26 grams of meth for resale, possession of 26 grams of meth for resale and possession of buprenorphine and clonazepam for resale. He was already incarcerated at the jail for reckless aggravated assault and a probation violation.
Jeremy James White is currently held without bond. In this case he was charged for criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, conspiracy to possess more than 26 grams of meth for resale, possession of 26 grams of meth for resale and possession of buprenorphine and clonazepam for resale. He was already incarcerated at the jail for aggravated assault, possession of meth for resale and unlawful possession of a wapon.
Joseph Michael Sayers is currently held on $100,000 bond. In this case he was charged for criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, conspiracy to possess more than 26 grams of meth for resale, possession of 26 grams of meth for resale and possession of buprenorphine and clonazepam for resale. He was already incarcerated at the jail for evading arrest.
Charles Edward Johnson is still wanted, the SCSO new release stated. In this case he was charged for criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, conspiracy to possess more than 26 grams of meth for resale, possession of 26 grams of meth for resale and possession of buprenorphine and clonazepam for resale. He was released on bond after previously being incarcerated for aggravated assault, failure to appear and a probation violation.
Reva Suzanne Owens, Mabe's wife, was released on $8,500 bond. In this case she was charged with criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility.
Valissa Gilmartin, Sayers's mother, is currently held without bond. In this case she was charged with criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility.
Joshua Aaron Robinette is currently held in Virginia on unrelated charges. In this case he was charged with criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility.
Jessica Nicole Kent was released on $17,500 bond. In this case she was charged with criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility.
Falesha Faye Dailey was released on $17,500 bond. In this case she was charged with criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility.
Kristy Michelle Meade was released on $18,500 bond. In this case she was charged with criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility and for filing a false police report.
Tiffany Archer-Roe was released on $18,500 bond. In this case she was charged with criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility and for filing a false police report.
A woman the SCSO news release identified as Desiera Christine Hess is still wanted on a charge of criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility. The release stated that she may also go by the names Desiera Smith or Desiera Able.
This is an ongoing story. Keep checking in with the Bristol Herald Courier for more updates in this case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.