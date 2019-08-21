BRISTOL, Tenn. — Four Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks were stolen over the weekend near Bristol Motor Speedway — a trend local police have seen in recent years during busy events.
Jordan Ballard, of Kingsport, Tennessee, was in town Friday night for events at BMS, which drew nearly 100,000 people for Saturday’s night race. He was parked between Thunder Valley Drive and Copperhead Road on state Route 394, he said. Ballard and his fiancee arrived about 9:30 p.m.
The couple went to the speedway to catch the last 30 laps, then went to the concert.
“After we got tired of that, we went to the campground with some friends, then got a Lyft to where my truck was parked, and it was nowhere in sight,” Ballard said.
Ballard called 911 to report it and got a free ride to Kingsport in the back of a police car. He said he called his insurance provider the next day, and he’s currently waiting as the investigation continues.
Not only did the thief steal Ballard’s truck, they also got a pistol that he said was a Christmas gift from his dad in 2017. A YETI cooler given to him by his fiancee as a birthday gift and other sentimental items were also stolen, he said.
A toolbox full of power tools and a suitcase with an iPad were also taken, as were work clothes and two pairs of work boots.
Ballard said his fiancee’s wallet and various car and house keys were also stolen.
“Whoever stole my truck caused me to miss two days of work since I had no way to get to North Carolina,” Ballard said.
He estimates the value of the truck at $20,000 and everything inside it worth almost $8,000.
Other victims went to social media to ask the public for help in locating their stolen trucks, which were likely taken sometime late Friday, Aug. 16, according to posts on Facebook.
“I would like to point out this is not a specific problem with just Bristol or Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Bristol Tennessee Police Department Capt. Terry Johnson. “Any type of event where people park and leave their vehicles for hours tends to attract this type of crime.”
Vehicles can be stolen at concerts, festivals, races or anywhere else a large number of people gather, he said.
“It involves venue parking, on-the-road parking and private property parking,” Johnson said.
Four vehicles were stolen near BMS last weekend, compared to two last race weekend.
“I really hate that we even have one,” Johnson said. “I know to the victim it’s a huge problem, and there is no difference in one or 15 a race, the fact it's theirs is traumatizing and frustrating to their trip. It’s frustrating to us as well, and we never know how many don’t happen because of our efforts.”
Over the years, Bristol police have employed different tactics and strategies with personnel and technology to mitigate motor vehicle thefts.
“We will look at the thefts from both races again and consider anything new or different we can do for the races in 2020,” Johnson said.
Bristol, Tennessee, is not alone when it comes to vehicle thefts.
“We have them occasionally during these events, but not as often as them,” said Bristol Virginia Police Department Sgt. Steve Crawford.
Abingdon has also had some vehicle thefts in the past during events, according to Police Department spokeswoman Tenille Montgomery. But recently, she added, there have been no vehicle thefts during events.
In 2017, more than 750,000 vehicles were stolen in the U.S., and nearly half of those were due to driver error, such as unlocked doors and keys left in the vehicle, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Vehicle theft is a multibillion-dollar crime, with the cost of stolen vehicles coming in at nearly $6 billion in 2017. Summers prove to be the worst season for vehicle theft, the NHTSA said.
The NHTSA released a list of the top 10 states for the most vehicles stolen in 2017. Neither Tennessee nor Virginia made the list.
With the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion coming up, police say drivers should heed some tips to prevent vehicle thefts. To note, Johnson said he couldn’t recall any vehicle thefts during past R&R events, which are held each September.
A motor vehicle is stolen every 40.9 seconds in the U.S. To prevent theft, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advises drivers to remove their keys; close and lock all windows and doors when parked; park in well-lit areas; and never leave valuables in a vehicle, especially if they can be seen from the outside.