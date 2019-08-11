ABINGDON, Va. — The 4th annual Washington County Independent Neighbors (WIN) membership meeting will be held at the 4-H Center, Hillman Highway, Abingdon, Virginia, on Thursday, 7-9 p.m.
The main item on the agenda is to determine WIN support for Board of Supervisor candidates seeking election this November in the Tyler, Madison, Monroe and Harrison districts.
Candidates were interviewed by the WIN Steering Committee, and their recommendations will be presented to the membership for discussion and a vote. The interview transcripts are posted on WIN’s website and available to the public.
For more, visit www.winwashingtoncounty.org.