Richard Tester, seen here in a photo from March, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of attempt to commit aggravated kidnapping, aggravated statutory rape and attempt to commit sexual exploitation of a minor in Sullivan County Criminal Court. He is accused of kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in 2018.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Blountville man pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of attempt to commit aggravated kidnapping, aggravated statutory rape and attempt to commit sexual exploitation of a minor in Sullivan County Criminal Court.

Richard Tester, 52, is accused of kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in 2018. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said after the two were found and Tester was arrested, the teen left with Tester willingly, and she hadn’t been harmed. The Sheriff’s Office also said the two knew each other but wouldn’t say how.

Tester and the teen were reported missing by their families on July 24 and were found in Bristol, Tennessee on July 26. He traveled into Virginia with the teen, which resulted in an Amber Alert being issued.

Tester was arrested by Bristol Tennessee police when he and the teen were found, and Tester was later released on $50,000 bail.

He was taken into custody in March following a grand jury indictment on three charges of aggravated statutory rape as well as aggravated kidnapping and sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

Tester pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released from the Sullivan County jail on the same day on $20,000 bail.

Tester will be back in court for sentencing in January, according to Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney William Harper who is prosecuting the case.

