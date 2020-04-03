The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has "made the difficult decision" to close state parks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor's recent stay-at-home order.
The closure at all state parks is effecting Saturday and will remain in place through April 14.
All park cabins, lodges, group overnight facilities and campgrounds are closed through April 14. All public spaces, such as visitor centers, shelters, playgrounds, restrooms, et cetera, are also closed.
All park events are also canceled through April 15.
