John Clark, the former mayor of Kingsport, announced Tuesday he will seek the Republican nomination to run for the 1st District congressional seat, the same day state Sen. Jon Lundberg, a Bristol Republican, announced he will not run.
The seat is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, a Johnson City Republican, who announced Friday that he won’t seek reelection.
Clark’s announcement was made Tuesday evening in Kingsport. He served on Kingsport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen for seven years, four years as mayor. His last term as mayor ended last July.
On Tuesday afternoon, Lundberg posted on his official Facebook page that he won’t run in the 2020 congressional election.
“I have been greatly humbled by the visits, phone calls, texts, messages and words of encouragement to run for congress. However, at this point in my life I believe my place is in the state senate. Hopefully, voters will allow me to serve them again in this same capacity,” Lundberg wrote.
Others who have declared their candidacy in the upcoming election include Nichole Williams, who previously worked in sales and interned for Roe and is running as a Republican; Chris Rowe, an Air Force veteran running as a Democrat; and Larry Smith, a history professor at Walters State Community College in Morristown, who is also running as a Democrat.
The Democratic and Republican primary elections are set for Aug. 6.
